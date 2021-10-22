MFD to get new fire engine

The Meridian Fire Department is growing its firefighting capabilities with the purchase of a new 2022 E-One Fire Engine.
Fire Chief Jason Collier said the fire truck, which is being purchased from Sunbelt Fire, Inc., was custom designed by a committee of Meridian Fire Department firefighters to meet the department’s specific needs.
“It’s important to get input from people that’s actually riding and driving in the truck,” he said.
Collier said the truck is completely custom built, with MFD choosing everything from the size of the engine to the capacity of the water tank. The truck, he said, will take about 12-14 months to build and deliver to the department.
There are two main options for buying fire trucks, Collier said. There are custom trucks and commercial trucks. With custom trucks, everything is built with firefighting in mind. Commercial trucks, he said, use a chassis from a commercial manufacturer as a base.
Collier said Meridian Fire Department has had two commercial firetrucks, but custom is the way to go. The custom trucks allow firefighters to choose exactly what they’re getting and have more room in the cab, he said.
Since the trucks are also built specifically for firefighting, they also receive a longer rating from the Fire Rating Bureau. Custom trucks are rated for 20 years, Collier said, while commercial trucks are only rated for 15 years.
“They’re better built,” he said.
Although it will be a year or more before the truck arrives, Collier said the delay wouldn’t be any different with a commercial truck. The supply chain issues industries are facing due to COVID-19 are making it difficult for firetruck manufacturers to get the chassis needed for the commercial trucks.
“Now with the supply issues, the commercial trucks are taking longer,” he said.
The 2022 E-One Fire Engine will eventually replace Engine 4, Collier said, but it will spend some time at Station 1 first. He said keeping it at Station 1, where MFD’s mechanic is located, will let the fire department check out the truck and address any warranty issues that may come up before it gets passed on to its new home.
On Tuesday, the Meridian City Council voted to approve the purchase of the new truck for a total cost of $720,000. The truck will be paid for over five years, with the first payment being due in Fiscal Year 2023.
