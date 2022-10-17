“Fire Won’t Wait. Plan Your Escape.”
This year’s theme for Fire Prevention Week and Fire Prevention Month encourages developing a home escape plan with all members of your household – and practicing it regularly.
Home fires and fire deaths have decreased over the last five decades, a factor Meridian Fire Department Chief Jason Collier attributes to increased public awareness.
“Because of programs such as Fire Prevention Week and Fire Prevention Month, we have been able to raise fire safety awareness to ensure homes and families are protected,” Collier said.
Home fire drills are a major component of this year’s “Fire Won’t Wait. Plan Your Escape” theme.
Once a drill has been devised, Collier recommends:
•Practice your home drill at least twice a year – once during the day and once at night.
•Have an outside meeting place located a safe distance from your home where everyone should meet.
Other recommendations from the National Fire Protection Association include:
•Make sure your home escape plan meets the needs of all family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.
•Install smoke detectors inside each sleeping room, outside each separate sleeping area and on every level of the home. Smoke alarms should be interconnected so when one sounds, they all sound.
•Know at least two ways out of every room, if possible. Make sure all doors and windows open easily.
Smoke detectors are a key part of a home fire escape plan. Meridian homeowners can sign up for free detectors at Meridian Fire Department. Collier said the department will install the smoke detector for the homeowner.
In addition to emphasizing this year’s home escape plan theme for fire prevention, Meridian Fire Department is also visiting local elementary schools and daycare facilities to educate youth about fire safety.
“Studies have shown that if you teach young children - elementary-age especially - about fire safety, they are more likely to take the information home and share it with their parents,” Collier said.
For younger children, the department focuses more on visuals – showing the youth the fire truck, but more importantly let them become more familiar with how a firefighter looks.
“We put on our gear in front of them so they can see that there is a person inside the suit,” Collier explained. “A lot of times children are frightened when they see a firefighter with all the gear – the overbearing suit and headgear, the equipment. They’ll hide under a bed or in a closet where a firefighter might not see them. We let them look at and touch the gear and explain how it’s used so they won’t be afraid of it.”
