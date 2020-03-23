Metro Ambulance uses electrostatic device to sanitize vehicles, equipment

As the COVID-19 virus continues to spread, Metro Ambulance's emergency medical technicians are using a special device to keep their ambulances clean.
The electrostatic cleaners spray a germicide solution that gets into hard-to-reach corners.
The devices charge a special cleaning solution, then distribute the mixture as a mist onto surfaces and objects.
Metro Ambulance Director Clayton Cobler said that the devices were purchased about six months before the current COVID-19 pandemic.
The solution isn't corrosive like some cleaning materials, according to Cobler.
“We’re not doing anything different than what we do during flu season, we just stepped up the frequency of it. We try to stay on top of things,” Cobler said. “It was just something that improves sanitization ten-fold.”
