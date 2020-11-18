The Merry Meridian Marketplace is planned for 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21 at the MSU Riley Center.
More than 25 vendors will offer specialty gifts including jewelry made from vintage and antique items, handmade Christmas ornaments, paintings, boutique clothing, handmade candles, soaps and beauty products, homemade cinnamon rolls and sweets, skin care, Christmas decor and door signs, specialty food products, artisan items, Girl Scout trail mixes and candy, cigars and accessories, Mississippi State cheese and ice cream and more.
The booths will be spread out to allow for social distancing. Facemasks are required and hand sanitizing stations will be spread throughout.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.