The Threefoot Festival in Meridian will look different next spring — and will even feature artistically decorated cars.
The festival, which is slated to take place on May 14 and 15, 2021 will include an art car parade, musical performances and other activities. Festival organizers presented their plans at the Meridian City Council work session on Tuesday.
“We want you to know that this is not just another festival,” Betty Lou Jones, president of the Meridian Council for the Arts, told the council. “This is going to be a festival that’s going to put Meridian on the map, as far as festivals are concerned.”
Joyce Lane, a volunteer for the festival, said the Houston area has a subculture of artists who drive art cars.
“They decorate their cars in some of the most incredible manners,” she said.
Lane said some members of the Houston ArtCar Klub will be traveling to Meridian for the festival. She expects that the parade will take place the night of May 14.
On May 15, the festival will feature performances on three different stages. One will feature country, rock and other genres of music. Lane said the festival hopes to bring in an act with national recognition. Another stage will focus on the roots of music in Mississippi, so it will include music such as gospel and blues. The third stage will be a children’s stage.
Lane said she wants the festival to “shine a beautiful, beautiful light on Meridian.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.