Meridian's newest mural adorns Weidmann's Restaurant

Another magical mural has appeared in Meridian, courtesy of the Meridian Museum Art Collective.
Their latest creation adorns the side of the historic Weidmann’s Restaurant on 22nd Avenue.
The new painting is the latest in a series of public art displays around town. A mural recognizing singer David Ruffin near Dumont Plaza was the first, while another at Naval Air Station Meridian honors Ensign Jesse L. Brown, the U.S. Navy’s first Black naval aviator. Yet another painting features The Beatles’ Abbey Road album cover on the side of Freddie’s Fine Spirits on Highway 39. The largest mural, which is on the back of the Vise building honors Jimmie Rodgers, a Meridian native known as the “Father of Country Music”.
Members of the Meridian Museum Art Collective include Cary Haycox, Kris Gianakos, Leslie Carruth, Marsha Iverson and Daniel Ethridge.
