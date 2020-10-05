Meridian's Care Lodge receives $550k grant to help victims of domestic violence

A Meridian domestic center violence center has received a grant to help further its mission.
Care Lodge received a $550,000 grant from the Department of Justice to provide transitional housing and assist victims of victims of sexual assault, domestic violence and stalking, executive director Abby Miller told the Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors Monday.
Miller said the grant will also assist victims and their families with rent, utilities, childcare, transportation, cellphone assistance, and legal advocacy.
“Our goal is to just meet the needs of the victims of domestic violence and whatever that means to them when they come to us,” she said.
The agency is also hosting a campaign called my “Light Shines, which includes selling yard signs and purple light bulbs.
Light bulbs are $5 and signs are $15 or both for $20. Miller said the purpose of the campaign is to show support for victims who are trying to break free, to remember those who have lost their lives to domestic violence and to support survivors.
There will also be a virtual conference Oct. 23 which will include guest speakers.
The board of supervisors also passed a proclamation making October Domestic Violence Awareness month.
Care Lodge is also hosting a virtual 5k next week. More information is available at https://www.carelodge.com/how-to-help/break-away-5k.html
