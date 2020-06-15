Sales tax revenue in the city of Meridian continued to decline in April, when many businesses were forced to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
City records released Monday show a loss of about 18 percent, or $204,000, in a comparison of April 2019 and April 2020.
Year-to-date sales tax revenue has decreased by $232,134, or 2.31 percent from last year.
In March, the city saw a sales tax revenue loss of about 9 percent, from $1,234,778 in March 2019 to $1,115,132 in March 2020, according to records.
Mayor Percy Bland said the numbers were still positive, despite the loss in revenue and he did not have any plans to furlough employees or make cuts to city services.
Records show food and beverage tax revenue dropped about 34 percent, from $247,635 in April 2019 to $162,885 in April 2020.
Year-to-date food and beverage tax revenue has decreased by $160,672, or 7.41 percent from last year.
Each month, food and beverage tax revenue goes first toward the payment of $20 million in bonds issued to fund The Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience and any remainder is available for the museum's capital improvements and operating and marketing budget, according to Mark Tullos Jr., the museum's president and CEO.
Tullos said Monday that any impacts would be on marketing.
“We’re taking it month-by-month and we’re encouraged that it will eventually come back,” he said.
