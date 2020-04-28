Meridian's 186th Air Operations Group provides COVID-19 support 

More than 40 Airmen from the 186th Air Operations Group in Meridian are assisting in the Department of Defense's response to the COVID-19 threat.
The members are supporting the effort by running distributed operations from the operations center at Key Field, according to a news release.
Other Airmen are at Ft. Sam Houston, Texas, functioning as a Joint Air Component Coordination Element team and as liaison officers assigned to U.S. Army North (ARNORTH) while supporting the lead federal agencies.
The members were officially asked to support AFNORTH’s Crisis Action Team at the end of March, but had already been supporting the 186th Air Refueling Wing with CAT actions.
The team transitioned to support distributed operations once the request came from AFNORTH.
Col. Lauralee Barnes, commander of the 186th Air Component Communications Squadron, says that the AOG personnel manning the CAT are working to achieve seamless transitions of the shared duties from AFNORTH personnel.
Because force protection is a top priority, the members are doing everything they can to stay healthy and to help minimize the spread of COVID-19, while supporting response efforts.
“We are following all DoD, CDC, federal, state and local guidelines,” Barnes said in the release. “We all do a health assessment that includes taking all crew members’ temperature each day prior to the start of the shifts, as well as wearing protective face coverings when working within six feet or less of each other.”
Barnes said AOG members have dedicated workstations more than 10 feet apart, and are vigilant in disinfecting common areas and equipment before, during and after shifts.
When Hurricane Michael struck Tyndall Air Force Base in 2018, AFNORTH was able to run defense support of civil authorities operations almost exclusively from Key Field.
“Rooted in a long-standing partnership, the 186th has been steadfast in the past and are enabling our successful operations now,” said Lt. Gen. Marc Sasseville, CONR-1AF (AFNORTH) commander. “This is the ‘always ready, always there’ spirit of the Guard that our communities should be proud of.”
Col. Billy Murphy, vice-commander of the 186th AOG, said the most current need from AFNORTH for the COVID-19 response is for operations and logistics support.
“We’ve got operations team members doing future operations planning and future operations tracking as well as logistics personnel working supply chain issues for both civilian, medical teams and FEMA,” Murphy said.
The augmentation that the AOG provides allows AFNORTH to run 24-hour operations, supplying critical information to the AFNORTH commander to support relief efforts and the CONR-1AF’s no-fail homeland defense mission.
"We will be here as long as needed," Murphy said.
