Meridian Zaxby's moves forward

Bill Graham / The Meridian Star

Work is moving forward quickly on the future home of Meridian’s first Zaxby’s location next to Krystal in the Meridian Crossroads shopping center. The popular restaurant, which hopes to open around the end of the year, is one of several new businesses under construction throughout the Meridian and Lauderdale County area.

