Two Meridian area women are finding a new purpose for the sewing skills they learned decades ago.
Linda Arledge and Dona Mathis have been busy sewing masks and headbands for local hospitals and businesses. The facial coverings are designed to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
“I’ve sewn all my life,” said Arledge, a retired educator. “I thought – I just better figure out how to make a mask. My husband is on the essential workers list, so I first made him one … then I made my neighbors some, then the rest of my family.”
With urging from a friend who works as a nurse, Arledge then moved on to making headbands to hold the masks in place, creating a more comfortable fit.
“She said the masks were hurting their ears,” Arledge said. “So I figured out how to make them.”
Using a trove of material she’s collected over the years, Arledge has made dozens of masks and headbands. Her latest project is 75 masks bound for workers at Meridian Regional Airport.
“It’s a constant thing, but it’s not hard,” Arledge said. “And it makes me feel like I’m contributing in some way. I’m not a nurse, I’m not a doctor, I’m not a caregiver. But I can do this while I’m at home.”
For Dona Mathis, the need for the masks hits home during the COVID-19 crisis.
“I have four family members in the medical profession,” said Mathis, a retired nurse. “I know they don’t have the option of staying home.”
Mathis estimates she’s sewn about 35 masks in the last couple of weeks. Like Arledge, she uses swatches of material she’s collected over years of quilting. Mathis said her pastime of sewing isn’t just helping others in need, it’s having an impact on her as well.
“It helps me a lot,” she said. “It’s something that keeps my mind active, and it helps me keep my focus.”
EDITOR'S NOTE: The Meridian Star is looking for acts of kindness or compassion in our community to ease the stress caused by the coronavirus. If you see something, let us know by emailing .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.