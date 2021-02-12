Police have formally charged a Meridian woman with murder in connection with a November 2020 domestic dispute.
Mary Louise Ivy, 38, was charged in connection with the death of Johnny Rush, 46, during a preliminary hearing on Thursday, Meridian police said.
Rush died in late November after being hit by a vehicle driven by Ivy on 20th Street and 33rd Ave., police said. Ivy hit Rush with her vehicle twice before he was taken to the hospital, where he later died, police said.
Ivy was hospitalized with critical injuries following the incident, and police waited to charge her after she was released. She is being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Facility on a $100,00 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.