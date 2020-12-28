A Meridian woman was stabbed to death on Dec. 23 after getting into a fight with her boyfriend, police said.
Police responded to the call around 11:30 p.m. on 37th Avenue, Meridian Police Dept. Detective Rochester Anderson said.
The victim was identified as 47-year old Georgie Horne of Meridian. Her boyfriend, Marcus Dixon, 42, of Louisville, was charged with murder in the case, Anderson said.
Dixon and Horne were in a relationship that was dissolving, Anderson said. Dixon drove from Louisville to Meridian to speak with Horne, and they got into a fight, police said.
Anderson said Dixon fatally stabbed Horne with a knife before leaving the scene. He was later apprehended at relative's house in Meridian. Dixon has no bond.
