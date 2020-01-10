Meridian woman charged with manslaughter in 2018 death

A Meridian woman has been charged with manslaughter related to the 2018 death of the man she was living with, police said.
Betty J. Lewis, 58, of Meridian, was arrested on Thursday, MPD Chief Benny Dubose said.
Her arrest comes after an incident on Oct.13, 2018.
Lewis and the victim, Lee Artis McClelland, 65, got to a verbal argument, and Lewis told authorities that she pushed McClelland down the stairs, Dubose said. Lewis and McClelland were in a relationship, Dubose said.
McClelland was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries, police said.
Dubose said McClelland was unable to tell police what happened while he was in the hospital, and the incident was not reported to police until Nov. 1, 2018, Dubose said.
Police later determined that a homicide had been committed, and a witness in the case came forward Wednesday, leading to Lewis's arrrest, police said.
Lewis's bond was set at $75,000, and she has been released.
