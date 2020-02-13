Meridian woman charged after January shooting of 9-year-old

A Meridian woman is being charged in connection to a 9-year-old child who was shot in the head in January.
Angela Shantel Chaney, 29, surrendered to Meridian police around noon Monday on the charge of contributing to the delinquency of a child, police said.
The charge relates to a Jan. 14 incident of a 9-year-old girl who was shot by her 8-year-old brother when they were left unsupervised in a home in the 2100 block of Ninth Avenue, police said.
Chaney's initial bond amount of $75,000 was reduced to $10,000 during her initial appearance in municipal court while being represented by a local attorney, Meridian police said Wednesday evening. She was released on bond and her preliminary hearing is scheduled Thursday, Feb. 13.
The child was treated in critical care at Batson Children’s Hospital in Jackson, where she was taken after first being taken to a hospital in Meridian shortly after the shooting. Her condition was later upgraded, police said.
At the time of the shooting, Meridian police said, the two children as well as a 5-year-old and 7-year-old were left alone inside the home without supervision.
The police department urges the public to secure all firearms properly with locks, especially in homes with children. The department has free gun locks available at the front desk of MPD headquarters, police said.
