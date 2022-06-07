Meridian welcomes summer interns

Thomas Howard / The Meridian Star

The City of Meridian is welcoming five college students who will serve as summer interns across the city’s departments. While on the job, interns will learn about city government and gain job experience to help them move forward in their careers. Pictured, from left, are Finance Department intern Thomas Cottrill from MSU Meridian, Public Works intern Christina Gorman from MSU Meridian, Mayor’s Office intern Evelyn Adams from MSU Meridian, Mayor Jimmie Smith, Community Development intern Reine Campbell from Millsaps College, and Marketing intern Veronica Shaffer from MSU Meridian.