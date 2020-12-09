The Meridian Public School District and Weems Community Mental Health Center are partnering for an event via Zoom on Dec. 10 from 10 a.m to 11 a.m. The goal of the event is to provide tips for parents whose children have behavioral and emotional issues.
Deidre Bland, the district’s community engagement specialist, said the district has an ongoing partnership with Weems and will host monthly meetings for parents until the end of the school year.
"We care about our families and we want to provide supports outside of school to keep them connected, encouraged and supported,” Bland said.
Those interested in participating can visit:
https://Zoom.us./J/93116210974?PWD=CFVVRFZUDTY1EXPIB3MYWGHSK3ZVZZ09
Topics on each monthly meeting can be found at www.mpsdk12.net.
