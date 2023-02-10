The City of Meridian on Thursday unveiled a multi-million plan to overhaul the city’s parks with fresh pavement and new fields. The plan would be financed through a bond issue.
Mayor Jimmie Smith said he considers the rejuvenation of Meridian’s parks to be “quality of life” issues. The proposal, which has been given to the city council, would not increase taxes, he said.
The Meridian City Council on Tuesday voted to engage the law firm Butler Snow LLP to gather information on the interest rates and payment schedules the city could expect if council members move forward with issuing bonds.
The plan, which outlines about $4 million in paving and upgrades, includes:
Asphalt overlay at each Meridian Parks and Recreation facility listed. The estimates are based on $140/ton installed:
1) Northeast Complex: 149,280 SF, 1,866 tons, $261,240
2) Phil Hardin Park: 68,292 SF, 854 tons, $119,560
3) Sammy Davidson Complex: 186,000 SF, 2,325 tons, $325,500
4) Jaycee Soccer Complex parking lot: 1,035 SF 138 tons $19,320
5) Q.V Sykes Baseball parking lot: 11,284 SF 140 tons $19,600
6) Lakeview Golf Course cart trail: 204,426 SF 2,235 tons $312,900
7) Highland Park parking lots and streets: (still under evaluation)
Major upgrades to baseball, softball, soccer and tennis facilities and parks. Estimates based on $150,000 per field, except Q.V. Sykes which is $180,000.
1. Q.V. Sykes baseball fields: (artificial turf only infield) 3 fields = $540,000
2. Phil Hardin Baseball Complex: (artificial turf only infield) 4 fields = $600,000
3. Phil Hardin Baseball Complex: new fencing on fields 3 and 4 = $50,000
4. Northeast Tennis Center: resurface 10 tennis courts = $75,000
5. Northeast Tennis Center: build 4 pickleball courts, fencing, lighting, sidewalk, benches = $400,000
6. Sammie Davidson Complex: resurface three tennis courts and convert one tennis court into 2 pickleball courts = $57,000
7. Sammie Davidson Complex: install small playground= $25,000
8. Jaycee Soccer Complex: install small playground = $25,000
9. Highland Park: upgrade existing playground= $35,000
10. Ben Arthur Davis Park: install small splash pad = $ 60,000
11. Highland Park: pool house and swimming pool upgrades = $50,000
12. Velma Young: pool house and swimming pool upgrades = $50,000
13. Lakeview Golf Course: fencing and repair 1500 linear ft.= $43,595
14. Lakeview Golf Course: covers for greens = $15,000
15. Lakeview Golf Course: parish tractor = $25,000
16. Meridian Activity Center: push plate door opener (A and B building) =$8,800
17. James Chaney Park: install small splash pad = $ 60,000
18. All Parks: new metal picnic benches = $75,000
19. Highland Park: digital LED sign = $25,000
20. James E. Chaney Park: install universal bathrooms = $25,000
21. Ben Arthur Park: install a universal bathrooms = $25,000
Total for paving = $1,058,120
Total for sports facilities and parks = $2,254,395
Frank Cochran Center renovation = $1,000,000
Estimated Total of all projects = $4,312,515
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.