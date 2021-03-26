Meridian Underground Music celebrates 25th anniversary Saturday

Meridian Underground Music is celebrating a milestone on Saturday, March 27 as the shop marks 25 years in the Queen City.
Operating on 22nd Ave. for 13 years, MUM is now located at 2220 8th Street, where it has been for the last 12 years. The store specializes in new and used CDs, vinyl, instruments, skateboards, and merchandise. They also sell incense, black lights, specialty lights and candles.
Saturday’s celebration, which starts at 6 p.m., will feature five bands: 2059 and Moment of Truth, both local bands, as well as IDLE and Night Surf from Starkville, and Inclination of Direction from Huntsville, Alabama.
“We will have rope dart and fire breathing as well as tarot reading by Nathan Burkeen from Hollerin’ Anne’s Spiritual,” said Wayne Williams, who co-owns MUM with his wife Stacey. “In addition, Talley Harbour and Richelle Putnam will be signing books. For the kids, we will host David Talley and his Wonder Balloonz, and Amber Phillips Jones and friends will be offering Easter egg painting and face painting. Kim Burns will also have her Traveling Light photo booth there for the party.”
Williams notes that MUM is proud to offer their own brand of guitars made by Tim Litchfield, formerly with Peavey Electronics. “Litchfield was designing guitars for Van Halen when he worked there, so it’s pretty cool that we have his creativity and expertise,” Williams says.
In the long history of MUM, Williams recalls the early days of poetry readings on Thursday nights, jazz band performances that led to local bands wanting to jam at the venue.
“Every few weeks, we would host four hometown bands,” he said. “ Each band would get one hour to play to their heart’s content. Our Halloween Jam in 1997 gave way to sidewalk concerts, which we still host today.”
“I attribute our success and longevity to the fact that we have always been a unique store, the kind you might find in a larger city,” Williams emphasized. “We have filled the niche that Meridian needed, and we are a business that offers variety for this market,” he says.
