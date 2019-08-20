The City of Meridian plans to pave a for a portion of North Hills Street from Highway 493 to 100 Feet East of 16th Avenue.
That segment of North Hills Street will be blocked to traffic from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., beginning Monday, Aug. 26 26, according to the city
Motorist will be detoured along Country Club Drive from North Hills Street to 43rd Street, 43rd Street from Country Club Drive to Poplar Springs Drive and Poplar Springs Drive from 43rd Street to North Hills Street, according to the news release.
