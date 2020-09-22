The city of Meridian plans to close 24th Avenue, between 16th and 17th Street, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28 for a water line repair.
Detour signs will be posted. Homeowners and businesses will be able to enter and exit the work area.
QUITMAN [ndash] Arrangements were incomplete at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home for Mrs. Doris Brown, 80, of Quitman, who died, Sunday, September 20, 2020, at St. Dominic Hospital, Jackson.
Arrangements were incomplete at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home for Mrs. Debra R. Edmonds, 64, of Meridian, who died Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at her residence.
Arrangements were incomplete at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home for Mr. Robert A. Smith, 44, of Meridian, who died Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Services: Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Newton. Mr. Henderson, 59, of Hewitt, Texas, died Tuesday, Sept. 15. Viewing: Thursday from 5-6 p.m. at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home's OP Chapel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.