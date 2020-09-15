The Meridian City Council approved a motion to apply for a grant to construct sidewalks near Magnolia Middle School.
Public works director Hugh Smith asked the council for permission to apply for a Transportation Alternatives Program grant from the Mississippi Department of Transportation to help construct sidewalks.
The grant will be used to pave sidewalks between 24th Street and 23rd Avenue to Magnolia Middle School.
The total grant will be $640,000 and is an 80/20 grant, meaning the city would provide 20 percent of the funds.
Smith said when if the city is awarded the grant, the process could take up to a year to complete the process.
The board also approved a partnership with MDOT to help close Knight Parker Road and to make repairs on a bridge.
Smith said MDOT will pay for fixing the bridge near the Interstate 20 and 59 corridor.
Willie Simmons, Central District Transportation Commissioner for MDOT, said he has been working with city officials from the city for months to finalize an interstate bridge widening project as well as a full LED conversion for interstate lighting, according to the mayor's office.
"The city, working together with agencies like MDOT with leaders such as Commissioner Simmons, ultimately benefits the taxpayer and creates a business-friendly environment which will continue to spur economic development," Mayor Percy Bland said in a statement.
Simmons said the cost of the project is $25 million. It will include widening bridges on the interstate. Simmons also discussed paving and making Highway 19 a four-lane road.
Meetings scheduled
The city will have a special called meeting at 5 p.m. Sept. 22 to meet with the auditors and a work session will follow.
The council also set Oct. 20 for a public meeting on condemned structures in the city.
