A teenager has been charged with murder in connection with the July 24 shooting death of an Army veteran.
Saharra Carr, 16, turned herself in to police Thursday afternoon, said MPD Det. Rochester Anderson. She was later charged with murder in connection with the death of Nathan Carter, police said.
Municipal Court Judge Dustin Markham set Carr's bond at $1 million during an initial court appearance Friday. A preliminary hearing for Carr was set for noon on Aug. 12.
Carter,50, was found dead July 24 in a vehicle between Village Apartments and the CEFCO store on Mosby Road. Carr was determined to be the shooter after police reviewed video evidence, Anderson said.
Police aren't sure what led to the shooting, but suspect an altercation took place place before the shooting. Anderson said Carr was living at the Village Apartments and was out on a $25,000 bond for armed robbery when the shooting occurred.
Carr is being charged as an adult, police said.
"She's only 16, but because of the nature of the crime, she will be charged as an adult," Anderson said.
Carr is being held at the Kemper County Jail.
