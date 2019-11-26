Meridian teen charged as adult in home invasion, assault on elderly woman

A Meridian teen accused of assaulting a woman in her 80s during a home invasion in Lauderdale County is being charged as an adult, authorities said Tuesday.
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department said 15-year-old Nathan Crews went to the home in the 1600 block of Highway 19 around 2:20 p.m. Monday.
“They had some words at the door," said Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun. "He indicated he wanted a ride. He indicated he wanted to come in the house, wanted water. She told him no, went to close her door, when she did, he assaulted her.”
The sheriff's department said Crews had what appeared to be a handgun that was later determined to be a BB gun.
The victim was knocked unconscious and when she regained consciousness, her phone and car were missing, Calhoun said.
Emergency dispatchers later got a call from concerned citizens who described seeing a woman on Highway 19 with blood on her, according to investigators.
A deputy working a traffic detail found Crews behind the wheel of the victim's car about an hour and a half later, Calhoun said.
Jail records show Crews was charged with burglary, aggravated assault, armed robbery and motor vehicle theft.
His bond has been set at $55,000.
“This is an absolute tragedy that any citizen in our community would have to experience something like this,” Calhoun said. “Parents, what are you doing with your kids? And are you taking care of making sure that they are where they’re supposed to be, doing what they’re supposed to be doing?”
Calhoun said Crews and the victim did not know each other, but Crews had been in the area earlier.
“I would remind people that any time you go to your front door, if you open that door, even though that person on the other side may seem like they’re not going to hurt you or whatever, they can always do that,” he said.
The victim is in a Jackson hospital with a serious head injury, according to Calhoun.
