Meridian Symphony Orchestra's 2022-23 season announced

The Meridian Symphony Association announces the 2022-23 season of the Meridian Symphony Orchestra (MSO), including a Symphony Series, an Untuxed Musician Series, and a new Dinner Theatre experience.
Performed with full orchestra at the MSU Riley Center, the Symphony Series kicks off with a piano concerto by world-renowned Ilya Yakushev on Sept. 10. Next up is a dynamic celebration of Latin music with award-winning classical guitarist Nicholas Ciraldo and soprano Luvada Harrison on Oct. 29.
The much beloved Peppermint Pops will showcase hometown favorites Track45 with the Meridian Symphony Chorus on Dec. 3. Expect favorites from The Great American Songbook at The Winter Pops on Jan. 28, 2023, featuring Sweden’s Queen of Swing, Gunhild Carling, and vocalist Michael Andrew.
The annual and always relaxed Beethoven & Blue Jeans event continues the tradition of featuring innovative musicians with Tracy Silverman on electric violin on March 4. The six-performance series wraps up with the Symphony OrKIDStra! on May 1. Part play, part concert, and part ballet, Tchaikovsky Discovers America tells the story of the composer’s arrival to New York for Carnegie Hall’s grand opening and his famous trip to Niagara Falls.
The Untuxed Musician Series provides patrons unique opportunities to engage with the music and musicians in more intimate settings while enjoying the community’s diverse arts and culture venues. Celebrating Peter Rubardt’s 10th year as the MSO music director, Mingle with the Maestro takes place on Sept. 8 at the Meridian Museum of Art.
Soule’ Steam Museum provides the idyllic setting to enjoy The Music of Paul Davis, featuring area musicians John Christopher Adams, David Benson, Dan Confait, and more. A Cool Night @Soule Steam on November 19th makes for the perfect date night.
For the most intimate musical experience, patrons should secure tickets early to experience groundbreaking electric violinist Tracy Silverman at the home of Dr. Ken Staggs on March 5.
On April 15, the Meridian Little Theatre (MLT) hosts The Princess Symphony inviting little ones to interact up close with 10 of the most adored princess characters in the beautifully decorated, flower-filled MLT courtyard. Each guest will have the opportunity to meet every princess for photos, autographs and pixie wishes.
New this year, dinner theater @theThreefoot. Proceeds from the private concert featuring Michael Andrew and Gunhild Carling with curated dinner by the Threefoot Hotel’s executive chef benefit the Meridian Symphony Association’s Healing Harmonies music therapy program. In partnership with Anderson Regional Health System and Mississippi State University, this innovative program provides music therapy sessions and workshops for neurology patients at the Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience (The MAX).
“From electric violin and Latin music to Meridian’s own Track45 and the music of the late, great Paul Davis, our season features wildly talented musicians and provides new avenues for people of all ages and walks of life to embrace symphonic music in new and inspired ways,” said Carra Purvis, Executive Director, Meridian Symphony Association. “We are delighted with the partnerships we continue to forge, impacting where and how we expose new audiences to classical music while highlighting what makes the Queen City shine.”
Season packages to the Symphony Series are on sale now with specially priced packages for all military and students. The Untuxed Musician Series is sold separately. Call 601-693-2224 or visit www.meridianmso.org for more information and to access an order form.
2022-2023 Symphony Season
Symphony Series
Season subscription: $180 adult; $135 military; $70 students (any age)
Individual tickets vary by show: $30-40 adult; $20-30 all military; $10-15 students (any age)
Opening Night Classical: European Colors
Featuring: Ilya Yakushev, piano
Sept. 10, 7 p.m., MSU Riley Center
Winner of the 2005 World Piano Competition, Ilya Yakushev will open Meridian Symphony’s 62nd Symphony Series with Prokofiev’s showpiece Piano Concerto No. 3. This famously difficult composition that requires dexterity and stamina like none other is a true work of passion that seems to simply fly from the keyboard. The audience will be near exhaustion from the sheer emotion and bursts of spontaneity throughout the concerto’s three movements, as the piano pounds out immense chords through the final pages, surrounded by blazing symphonic orchestration.
This exciting and energetic piece, along with colorful displays composed by Berlioz, Brahms, and Schumann, will present an Opening Night full of pungent harmonies and dazzling dynamics that will give audience members an exhilarating evening beyond compare. Opening Night reception to follow.
Fall Classical: Latin Fire
Featuring: Nicholas Ciraldo, guitar & Luvada Harrison, soprano
Oct. 29, 7 p.m., MSU Riley Center
Somewhere inside a tavern in Spain, people dance beneath a brass lamp hung from the ceiling. Cheers erupt as the female dancer leaps onto the long table, her steps becoming more and more animated, the colors of her ruffled skirt slicing rhythmically through the air.
This is the scene portrayed in the program book on opening night of Ravel’s Bolero at the Paris Opéra on Nov. 22, 1928. Celebrating the vibrant beauty of the Latin musical culture, “Latin Fire” paints a vivid picture of this diverse history and its impact on the evolution of music. Award-winning classical guitarist Nicholas Ciraldo and chanteuse Luvada Harrison showcase the passion of Latin music with the lush harmonies and lively rhythms of Spanish traditions. Join us as we celebrate these traditions and the heritage of Latin America following the concert.
Peppermint Pops: Hometown Harmonies
Featuring: Track45 & the Meridian Symphony Chorus
Dec. 3, 7 p.m., MSU Riley Center
East Mississippi’s most beloved concert and singing siblings combine for holiday harmonies like no other! Gather all your family and get ready for a “Hometown Holiday Spectacular.” We welcome Track45 back to The Riley Center stage for a full evening of festive music, home-spun tales, and seasonal merriment. The Meridian Symphony Chorus will lead us in our favorite holiday songs, and special guests top the night with some secret holiday cheer!
It will be a night to remember as Santa and his elves conclude the celebration with cookies, cocoa, and other scrumptious holiday treats. Children of all ages may post their Letters to Santa and everyone can have their Christmas pictures made in The Symphony Winter Wonderland. You can check off your entire shopping list over the weekend by visiting Artist Alley and other downtown merchants while strolling merrily through the lifelike snowfall on Fifth Street!
Winter Pops: American Swing
Featuring: Michael Andrew & Gunhild Carling
Jan. 28, 2023, 7 p.m., MSU Riley Center
Sweden’s Queen of Swing, Gunhild Carling, joins vocalist Michael Andrew, former headliner at New York City’s Rainbow Room, for an evening featuring favorites from The Great American Songbook. Whether Gunhild is singing favorite swinging jazz standards, playing one of many instruments (trumpet, trombone, harmonica, oboe, harp, flute, recorder, or jazz bagpipe!) or juggling and tap dancing, her sublime showmanship will shine. Andrew has produced music for several films like the recent premier of “Being the Ricardos,” including the “I Love Lucy” theme song and “Babalu.” The dynamic duo of Andrew and Carling will bring iconic tunes to life in an unforgettable night filled with historic glamour, dazzling charm, and astonishing talent! Join us in the Grand Lobby following the performance for a special opportunity to meet the artists for autographs, photos, and more!
Beethoven & Blue Jeans: Modern Melodies
Featuring: Tracy Silverman, electric violin
March 4, 2023, 7 p.m., MSU Riley Center
The return of Spring brings the return of Beethoven & Blue Jeans and the tradition of featuring world-class, innovative musicians! Lauded by BBC Radio as “the greatest living exponent of the electric violin,” Tracy Silverman’s groundbreaking work with the six-string electric violin defies musical boundaries.
“I believe string playing must reflect our popular musical culture or risk becoming old-fashioned and irrelevant,” says Silverman. “My explorations with the electric six-string violin have resulted in a sound as familiar as the electric guitar yet retains the achievements and beauty of the last 500 years of string playing.”
Honoring that musical past, this season’s BBJ will feature Beethoven’s powerful and expressive Egmont Overture, while also celebrating the current musical culture by debuting an original Roberto Sierra composition. Once again, BBJ will offer a pre-concert BBQ dinner, themed T-shirts, and a musical experience like no other!
Symphony OrKIDStra!: Tchaikovsky Discovers America
Featuring: Classical Kids LIVE!
May 1, 2023, 6 p.m., MSU Riley Center
Join us for this fun family event featuring a theatrical concert designed especially for young audiences and their grownups! Based on a momentous historical event, Tchaikovsky Discovers America tells of the great composer Tchaikovsky’s arrival in New York for the grand opening of Carnegie Hall in 1891, and his famous trip to Niagara Falls. Audiences will enjoy more than 25 excerpts of Tchaikovsky’s music woven magically throughout the drama.
This delightful performance is part play, part concert, and part ballet, and it is approximately 50 minutes in length. Don’t forget to join us after the performance for fun hands-on musical and art Symphony OrKIDStra activities!
Untuxed Musicians Series
Mingle with the Maestro
Sept. 8, 6 p.m., Meridian Museum of Art
Tickets: $50 single; $90 couple
Begin the new concert season by celebrating Maestro Rubardt’s 10th Anniversary! We will be sampling an array of the country’s finest wine and enjoying hors d’oeuvres from one of Meridian’s favorite culinary masters, all while being serenaded by the beautiful music of your favorite Meridian Symphony musicians. The Meridian Museum of Art will be displaying the work of renowned regional and Mississippi artists. This annual crowd favorite has limited capacity — so make plans to attend now.
Cool Night @ Soulé Steam: The Music of Paul Davis
Nov. 19, 2022, 6 p.m., Soulé Steam Museum
Tickets: $50 single; $90 couple
Last March, the steam at Soulé was so “Redd Hot” we thought we should cool things off a bit... how about a nice “Cool Night?” Join us for a night under the stars strolling along the hidden cobblestone alleyways of Meridian’s historic Soulé Steam Works while enjoying exquisite cocktails and local small bites. Step back into a groovy time as we reminisce about Meridian’s son of soft-rock, the one and only Paul Davis. Area musicians of today — including our beloved John Christopher Adams, David Benson, and Dan Confait — will bring back to life Davis’ smooth, laid-back yacht rock of yesteryear. A date night extraordinaire! Although we will open up more seating this year, tickets will still be limited due to space restrictions. Reservations will be first come, first serve; and tickets will not be available at the door.
Charcuterie & Champagne
Featuring: Tracy Silverman, electric violin
March 5, 2023, 2 p.m., Home of Dr. Ken Staggs
Tickets: $50 single, $90 couple
An intimate and unique musical experience featuring an afternoon of champagne, local culinary favorites, and entertainment by the world’s foremost concert electric violinist, Tracy Silverman — all at the fine home of Dr. Ken Staggs.
The Princess Symphony
April 15, 2023, Meridian Little Theatre
Tickets: $60 1 adult/1 child, $25 additional child
Come experience a most magical, musical event as 10 of your favorite princesses introduce your child to beloved music from their kingdoms through songs, stories, dancing, and more! Each princess has a special piece of classical music that has been re-imagined and arranged just for her and her adventures. These one-of-a-kind performances will be performed by a trio of professional musicians who will inspire your little one to DREAM BIG!
Each guest will have the opportunity to meet every princess for photos, pixie wishes, autographs, hugs, and enjoy tea-time refreshments. This unique presentation introducing your child to the magic of classical music is the perfect Springtime family event or special early Mother’s Day gift! The Meridian Little Theatre Courtyard will be filled with beautiful spring flowers for photo opportunities to capture all of the joy, laughter, and beauty of the day. Multiple seating times will be available. Reservations will be first come, first serve.
Dinner Theatre
Curated Dinner + Private Concert Featuring: Michael Andrew & Gunhild Carling
Jan. 27, 2023, 7 p.m., The Threefoot Hotel
Price is $150 per person. Seating is limited to the first 54 patrons.
An exclusive fundraiser for MSA’s “Healing Harmonies” music therapy program. Join us for a unique dinner curated by The Threefoot Hotel’s Executive Chef, combined with an intimate private concert featuring Rockefeller Center’s Michael Andrew and Sweden’s Queen of Swing, Gunhild Carling.
Visit meridianso.org for more information.
• Special thanks to The Riley Foundation, The Phil Hardin Foundation, Anderson Regional Health System, The Paul and Sherry Broadhead Foundation, Citizens National Bank, Meridian Coca-Cola, BlueCross BlueShield of Mississippi, Mississippi Arts Commission, Structural Steel Services, Inc., Meridian Regional Airport, Sequel Electrical Supply, Community Foundation of East Mississippi, The Joe S. Covington Endowment, The Emma McCain Endowment, The Marty & Linda Davidson Endowment, The Williams Family Trust, and The Mutziger Family Trust for grants, trusts, endowments, and corporate sponsorships. The generous support of these and other sponsors help make the season and other programming possible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.