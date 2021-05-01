Audience capacity has been increased for the Meridian Symphony’s Orchestra’s remaining historic 60th Anniversary Season.
According to Terry Dale Cruse, associate vice president and head of MSU Meridian, the increase was approved by a special COVID-19 Task Force at the university level appointed by Mississippi State University President Mark Keenum. The Meridian Symphony Orchestra’s concerts are held at the MSU Riley Center.
“This increase means we can sell individual tickets for the upcoming Beethoven, Blue Jeans & BBQ concert, as well as the season’s remaining concerts,” Meridian Symphony Association Executive Director Carra K. Purvis said.
Beginning Tuesday, May 4, community members may purchase individual concert tickets by calling the MSU Riley Center Box Office at 601-696-2200. Box office hours are Monday-Friday, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
The Beethoven, Blue Jeans & BBQ concert is set for Saturday, May 8, at 7 p.m., and will feature Grammy-nominated pianist Terrence Wilson. The concert is presented by Anderson Regional Health Systems.
Tickets to BBJ include access to a complimentary pre-show BBQ picnic in Dumont Plaza, with BBQ provided by Squealers and drinks for all ages provided by Magnolia Beverage. In addition to food and drinks, music will be provided by the West Lauderdale Jazz Band, plus there will be “exciting giveaways and fun surprises,” Purvis said.
Tickets to Beethoven, Blue Jeans & BBQ are adults, $40; military (current and veterans), $30; and students (all ages), $15.
On Saturday, May 22, the Symphony’s Spring Classical concert will begin at 7 p.m. Billed as “a romantic evening of classic French selections,” the concert will feature special guest artist cellist Scott Kluksdahl, who, according to Purvis, will “flood the concert hall with the rich, mellow sounds of Saint-Saens and transport you to a tumultuously romantic Parisian world.”
Tickets are adults, $40, adults; military (current and veterans), $30; and students (all ages), $15.
And on Saturday, June 5, the Symphony will present its annual magical musical adventure Symphony Doo Dah, a family-style concert for concert-goers of all ages, Purvis said. After the concert, patrons are encouraged to parade with their children down Main Street Meridian to The MAX for a season-end celebration — complete with favorite kids characters, Kona Ice, balloons and more.
Tickets are: students (all ages), $10; adults, $25; and military (current and veterans), $20.
The performance is sponsored by The Phil Hardin Foundation, The Broadhead Foundation, The Marty & Linda Davidson Endowment & The Mississippi Arts Commission, and Structural Steel Services Inc.
Concerts are funded in part by The Riley Foundation and BlueCross BlueShield of Mississippi.
