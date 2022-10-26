Meridian students serve as art ambassadors

Two local students are embracing new roles as ambassadors of the arts.
After completing a seminar hosted by the Americans for the Arts and the Mississippi Association for Arts Education, Meridian High student Iris Barnard and Magnolia Middle student Marshayla Evans are ready to talk about the importance of the arts.
“I thought the seminar was very entertaining and interesting,” Evans said. I learned a lot about the arts, and being an arts ambassador feels very exciting. I believe it can help me advance in my art and what I would like to do in the future.”
Drawing and painting are just two talents that Evans possesses. She also likes try other art forms, such as knitting.
“Art makes me feel really happy because I get to express myself,” Evans said. “I think it's fun, and I definitely want to go to college and study more about the arts to get better and learn more.”
Barnard said she was born with a passion for the arts.
“It's like when people say 'born with a golden spoon'; well I was born with a crayon in my hand,” Barnard said. “To me, art is the freedom of expression and a way to be a storyteller.”
“Art is really all about efforts, such as with choir, theater, and even visual arts, you’re building a story,” Barnard added.
She said being an ambassador for the arts comes naturally because of her connections with the school choir, local theater groups, and the national arts honor society.
She hopes to use her platform to encourage fellow students to take part in the arts.
“I feel like it's a lot of kids here that do everything, and I would definitely like to see more students branch over to the art side,” Barnard said. “I hope we can do a school performance with the choir because the more people see something, the more they're likely to consider joining the arts.”
