The Meridian Public School District will welcome students back to campus for face-to-face instruction on Sept. 8.
Schools were closed in March as the COVID-19 pandemic spread, and the district delayed reopening in August while offering online learning to students.
The district is offering a hybrid model which combines in-person classes and online learning.
Elementary students will attend in-person classes Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Drop off will be from 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. with dismissal at 2 p.m.
Secondary students will attend classes two days a week on campus and three days a week virtually.
Students will either attend classes on Monday and Tuesday or Thursday and Friday. Classes will begin at 8:30 a.m. and end at 1:10 p.m.
Wednesday will be an online learning day, and students who are not physically returning to the classroom will continue to take courses online.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.