The Meridian Public School District will welcome students back to campus for face-to-face instruction on Sept. 8. 

Schools were closed in March as the COVID-19 pandemic spread, and the district delayed reopening in August while offering online learning to students. 

The district is offering a hybrid model which combines in-person classes and online learning. 

Elementary students will attend in-person classes Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Drop off will be from 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. with dismissal at 2 p.m.

Secondary students will attend classes two days a week on campus and three days a week virtually.  

Students will either attend classes on Monday and Tuesday or Thursday and Friday. Classes will begin at 8:30 a.m. and end at 1:10 p.m.

Wednesday will be an online learning day, and students who are not physically returning to the classroom will continue to take courses online.

