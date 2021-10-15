Meridian students learn about drones, 3-D printing and robots

Meridian High School students spent Thursday learning about robotics, drones and 3-D printing through a partnership with Betabox.
Mississippi’s Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs (GEAR UP) initiative partnered with North Carolina-based Betabox Learning to provide a STEM outreach initiative for the Meridian and Greenville school districts in the 2021-2022 school year, a media release said.
The partnership includes on-site field trips in Betabox mobile labs, standards-aligned STEM curriculum, professional development opportunities, and individual instructional coaching through Betabox’s Educator Member portal.
"We are extremely excited to have Betabox on campus this week," said Meridian High School Associate Principal Tiffany Fisher. “Allowing our ninth-grade students to experience the hands-on STEM activities will only help them as they are deciding what they want to do in the future.”
The goal of GEAR UP MS is to increase the academic performance and preparation for postsecondary education opportunities; increase the rate of high school graduation and enrollment in postsecondary education; and increase GEAR UP students’ and their families’ knowledge of postsecondary education preparation, options, and financing.
