A group of Meridian High School ninth graders spent Thursday morning learning about the healthcare field during “Experience The O.N.E. Hospital Stay" at Meridian Community College.
The event aimed to recruit males into non-traditional fields, target underrepresented groups and to encourage students to think about careers after high school.
During the camp, students gained insight about nursing, medical lab technology, respiratory therapy, medical assisting and surgical technology.
About 40 students participated in the camp after being chosen based on grades and their interest in the medical field, said Holli Comb, a counselor at Meridian High School.
“We're hoping that this will pique their interests and that they'll decide to major in something or pursue high school courses that will help them with these career choices later,” she said.
Student Peryn Bland said he enjoyed the camp, especially the nursing simulation session.
“It’s pretty cool and unique,” he said.
Fellow student Frederick Liddell said the event opened his eyes about a possible career in athletic training.
“This will help me decide what I want to do and major in,” Liddell said.
