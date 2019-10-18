Meridian, Stonewall men charged in separate child pornography cases

Two East Mississippi men were arrested Thursday in separate cases after investigators discovered suspicious online activity, announced Attorney General Jim Hood in a news release.
Walter David Woodard, 64, of Meridian, and Mikel Peter Carlson, 54, of Stonewall, were arrested at their homes and each charged with two counts of child exploitation for possession of child pornography, according to the release.
Woodard was booked into the Lauderdale County jail with his bond set at $100,000. The Meridian Police Department, Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office and Mississippi Bureau of Investigation assisted in the case.
Carlson was booked into the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office and is awaiting his initial appearance. The Clarke County Sheriff’s Office and Stonewall Police Department assisted in the case.
If the men are convicted on both counts, they each face up to 80 years in prison.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.