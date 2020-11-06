Meridian singer Todd Tilghman thrills during Temple concert

When Todd Tilghman stepped on stage at the historic Temple Theatre in Meridian Thursday night, he was greeted with cheers and thunderous applause from fans who were there for the long-awaited hometown concert.
“I've very excited to be here tonight," Tilghman told the crowd. "It's something I've been looking forward to, and I will give it all I’ve got."
From the opener, The Beatles “With a Little Help From My Friends” to the closing number of “How Great Thou Art”, the winner of season 18 of The Voice held the audience captive as performing many of their favorite songs, adding in some his own originals.
As he holy hopped his way across the stage Tilghman, continuously reminded the audience how much he loved them – and thanked them for being part of his journey.
Anthony Whitten drove in from Guntown with his wife and grandchildren for the concert.
“After seeing Todd on “The Voice” and visiting his church a couple of times, we wouldn’t miss this for anything,” Whitten said. “We rooted for him to win, and when he did it was great.”
Making a surprise appearance during the show was singer-songwriter Randy Houser, a native of Lake, who performed his single “Anything Goes.” Opening the concert were local musicians Emily White and Scott McQuaig.
After the concert, Tilghman signed autographs for fans, including Carole Sykes and Charleen Gaddie, who both agreed the concert was incredible.
“He's a very good entertainer with such a sweet spirit about him,” Sykes said.
“I thought the concert was amazing, and I am so proud he is from my hometown,” said Gaddie. “With everything that's going on in the world today he is such a light.”
Tilghman will be in concert again at the Temple Theatre on April 8, 2021.
On the horizon, fans can look forward to a new book about the Tilghmans entitled “Every Little Win” which he says focuses on his family and how little victories continue to build up their faith.
