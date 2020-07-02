Meridian singer Jamal Roberts to appear on 'Sunday Best'

For the second year in a row Jamal Roberts, a Meridian native, has been selected to appear on “Sunday Best," a gospel singing competition on BET.
Roberts, a 2016 Meridian High School graduate, will be among the top 20 contestants in the gospel singing competition.
Having not made it past the top 20 last season, Roberts said his goal is to go further in the competition this time.
“I decided to come back because I know I can conquer my dream this year,” Roberts said. “After last season I felt defeated and I know I can get past the top 20 this time.”
Season 10 welcomes back Grammy-winning music legend Kirk Franklin as host, gospel songtress and host of “Get Up Mornings,” Erica Campbell, Grammy nominated artist and star of BET’s “American Soul” Kelly Price and Grammy nominated and multiple Stellar award-winning artist Jonathan McReynolds as judges.
Roberts said he has watched “Sunday Best” since he was a child and hopes people will be blessed and inspired by his singing.
“I hope people can take all the pain and sorrow that I share in my music and use it for the upbringing of themselves – realizing that every journey will not be easy, but with Christ you shall overcome it,” he said.
“Sunday Best” will premiere at 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 5.
