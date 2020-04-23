Meridian singer, actress Tia Hall shines bright at The MAX

Singing for a crowd on Facebook was a first for Tia Hall.
"It was different because I've performed a lot but I always had a crowd," she said. "This is the first time I didn't have one."
The singer and actress from Meridian performed Thursday during a live stream at Mississippi Art + Entertainment Experience as part of its Brown Bag Lunch series.
Hall said she was glad to perform since she hasn't sung in a while and wanted to build up her voice.
But singing to a virtual audience was different because she's used to seeing faces, not cameras.
Hall said she was nervous, but after realizing people were listening, she became comfortable, connecting with her versions of "Thinking Out Loud" by Ed Sheeran, "Best Thing I Never Had" by Beyonce, and Sam Smith's hit "Stay with Me."
A highlight was her original song "Shifting Season."
Hall emphasized that in tough times, music unites people.
"Music can definitely bring people together," she said. "It's a healing mechanism and escapism for some. Listening to music is like going to a whole new world."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.