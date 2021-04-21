The Meridian Public School District is partnering with Weems Community Mental Health for an event called "Future Power: How Parents Can Help," on April 28-29 at the Meridian Community College Workforce Development Center.
Parents of elementary students are invited to attend from 11 a.m. - noon and 1 p.m. -2 p.m. on April 28, while parents of secondary students are invited to attend from 11 a.m. - noon and 1 p.m. -2 p.m. on April 29.
The speaker will be James Murphy, the district's behavioral specialist.
“I look forward to taking a few minutes to share with the community how the Meridian Public School District is working towards educating the whole child, specifically, their mental health,” Murphy said in a news release. “While also beginning the conversation of what are some of the challenges facing the community we serve in terms of mental health."
Parents will also be able to gather information on special services, programs offered by MPSD and community resources available through our community partners.
Attendees will be eligible for door prizes and lunch will be provided.
COVID-19 guidelines will be followed at the event.
For more information, contact Murphy at jmurphy@mpsdconnect.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.