Meridian Schools to sell specialty vehicle tags

The Meridian Public School District will be selling specialty vehicle tags that will support the district and the athletics department.
The Wildcat specialty tags are available for pre-order and cost $31, with $24 of the price going directly to the school district.
The goal is to sell 300 tags and the deadline to place the order is Oct. 5
Pre-orders can be completed by going to the district's website at www.mpsdk1 2.net/Page/1696. Also, registration forms can be mailed to Meridian High School with attenton to the athletic department or they can be dropped off at the MHS athletic department office located in the South endzone of Ray Stadium.
Anyone with any questions is asked to call Wanda Martin in the athletics office at 601-482-1225.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.