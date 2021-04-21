Students in the Meridian Public School District will be required to wear uniforms for the 2021-2022 school year.
Superintendent Amy Carter said the district waived the requirement for the current school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Uniforms aren't currently required because some families are facing financial hardships during the pandemic, she said.
"For the upcoming 2021-2022 school year, the district has made the decision that students will return to wearing school uniforms," Carter stated in a letter to parents.
"We hope that the early notice will provide you with enough time to plan and purchase uniforms for the upcoming school year. We are also in the process of notifying local vendors to ensure that there is an adequate supply of uniforms available this summer."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.