The Meridian Public School District will offer summer programs to help students catch up on their classwork.
The summer plan, which was discussed during a board meeting on Monday, is specific to each school. Elementary schools will offer an extended learning program targeting kindergarteners, third graders, and students needing extra help, said West Hills Elementary Principal Shannon Miller.
The program is expected to run four to six weeks with 12 to 15 students per class, Miller said.
The three-week middle school program will focus on grade recovery, according to Magnolia Middle School principal Angela McQuarley. Middle schoolers will meet from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. from June 7 to June 30 at various school locations.
Meridian High School Principal Joe Griffin said the school’s summer program will feature three components: credit recovery for students who failed a class, enrichment activities for upcoming ninth graders and an ACT workshop. The program starts on June 7 and ends on July 9, with students attending classes from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Transportation and meals will be provided to all students enrolled in the programs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.