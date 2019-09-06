Meridian schools to launch phone app

After more than a year of planning, the Meridian Public School District has created an app as a way of connecting to its community in a more convenient way.
MPSD launches the free app on Monday, the district announced on Friday. The app will be available on Google Play for Android's and the Apple Store for Apple products. The app was created through a partnership with Blackboard.
The app was created as a way for the district to get more engaged with its parents and the community. It will feature contact information to various schools, employment opportunities, district news, access to school menus, photos and notifications. The user can also customize the app by selecting individual schools and getting news updates from that school.
“Launching the MPSD mobile app gives us another avenue to strengthen parent and community engagement," Matt Davis, public relations director for the district, said.
The idea of creating an app started after the district decided to redesign its website during the summer of 2018 and wanted to have an app that would accompany the website, Davis said. The app was scheduled to be available in January 2019, but was delayed because the district wanted to make sure the app launch was smooth as possible.
“With our new mobile app, parents and community members can stay connected with our local schools and with the activities our students are engaged in every day,” Superintendent Amy Carter said.
