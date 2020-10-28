Meridian High School will kick off GEAR UP week with a celebration at 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 2 on the front steps of the Meridian High School auditorium.
The focus of the GEAR UP grant is to prepare students for success after high school by increasing readiness for college, increase the graduation rate, provide access to information on postsecondary schools, career options, financial aid, and college enrollment, according to a news release.
GEAR UP, which is short for Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs and is funded through the U.S. Department of Education.
The grant was awarded in early September to serve students at George Washington Carver Middle, Magnolia Middle, and Meridian High.
The district is one of three in the state to receive the grant.
“It is all about getting students to college and preparing them for life after high school,” said Melody Craft, director of secondary curriculum. “This grant is going to be the biggest asset to our students.”
Craft said the program allows students to look at options beyond high school such as college or trade school. The grant will also provide teachers with professional development and help with ACT prep as early as middle school.
The grant will also allow the district to offer college fairs and financial aid workshops.
The high school is asking local businesses, organizations and the community to support students by holding posters or yard signs the day of the event.
Those who cannot attend but would like a sign or poster can contact the school by Oct. 30.
Anyone with questions is asked to contact associate principal Tiffanie Roberts at 601-484-4445.
