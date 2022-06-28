The Meridian Public School District is hosting a community meeting to discuss a bond issue to improve the district's facilities.
The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, June 30 at 6 p.m. at the MHS Multipurpose Building at 2320 32nd Street.
The $34 million bond would cover upgrades to security and athletic facilities across the district's middle and high school campuses.
According to Superintendent Amy Carter, the bond would not cause a tax increase for the citizens of Meridian.
Carter said the district had sent the final payment on its $19.5 million bond issue passed in 2008, which freed up the tax revenue used for bond payments. The new plan, she said, calls for using that same millage to do a new $34 million bond to make further improvements.
Part of the plan is to add additional security and safety features at the district’s schools due to the multiple entry and exit points. Additionally, Carter said, MPSD would like to build new baseball and softball facilities.
The district plans to schedule an election for the bond for Aug. 9, in which residents will head to the polls to decide whether or not to approve the school district’s bond.
Additional meetings will be held on July 28 and Aug. 2. The meeting on July 28 will take place at the MHS Multipurpose Building and will begin at 6 p.m. The meeting on Aug. 2 will take place in the MHS gym at 6 p.m.
The meetings are open to the public.
