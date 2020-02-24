Meridian schools to host career fair Tuesday

Educators and recent college graduates looking to teach in Meridian can learn more at a career fair Tuesday. The Meridian Public School District will host the fair from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at Bonita Lakes Mall near the entrance of Belk.
The district is looking to fill several positions in secondary education, physical education, special education and at the elementary schools.
Some benefits include a sign-on bonus of $2,000 if teachers decide to teach at hard-to-staff schools such as T.J. Harris Upper and Parkview Elementary schools, Carver Middle School and Marion Park.
The fair is funded by Phil Hardin Foundation Teach Meridian grant.
