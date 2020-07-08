The Meridian Public School District is registering new and returning students for the 2020-2021 school year via online registration, according to a news release.
Parents can access the online registration information on the MPSD website at www.mpsdk12.net. The process should take around 30 minutes to complete.
Those with questions can call (601) 484-4214 between the hours of 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday.
The district also announced the Meridian High School Band Camp has been postponded until July 20. Color guard tryouts will take place on July 16-17.
