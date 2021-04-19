The Meridian Public School District is planning to expand its ACT resources for students next school year.
According to the Mississippi Department of Education, the school in 2020 had a composite ACT score of 15, which is below the state average of 18.
For the 2021-2022 school year, ACT courses will be provided during the summer and on Saturdays, said Meridian High School principal Joe Griffin.
The school will also implement an ACT workshop for juniors. Griffin said the goal is to target juniors during the second nine weeks.
“We want to reinstate the ACT prep class,” Griffin said.
Currently, the district is using ACT Aspire which allows eight graders to be exposed to the test. The program is funded through a GEAR-UP grant.
Melody Craft, director of curriculum and instruction for secondary education said the Grade Results program will allow the district to provide ACT tutoring to students with a certified educator outside of the school day. Additionally, the program will offer career and technical education endorsements and workforce skills training, she said.
Students will also have access to ACT materials as early as the sixth grade, she said.
“Our students aren’t exposed to the ACT until they are required to take in the 11th grade,” she said. “No more will the Meridian Public School District wait until the 11th grade to begin exposing our students to the ACT.”
