The Meridian Public School District is delivering meals to local children this summer.
On Monday, the district began delivering meals to Valley Road and Mt. Barton/Sowashee Courts, according to a media release. Breakfast and lunch will be distributed at Valley Road from 10:30 a.m. to 11:10 a.m. and Mt. Barton/Sowashee Courts from 11:20 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. The meals, which will be delivered Monday- Friday, will be offered at no cost to children ages 18 and under.
Meals will continue to be served at Meridian High School, Northwest Middle School, T.J. Harris Upper Elementary, and Oakland Heights Elementary as well.
More information can be found at www.mpsdk12.net.
