Meridian schools to buy 3 new buses

Some Meridian Public School District students will soon experience a more comfortable ride to school.
The district's board of trustees approved the purchase of three new school buses during a meeting Tuesday night. Each bus will cost $80,039, for a total of $267,117.
Jayson Chisolm, director of transportation, said the buses will replace three older vehicles in the school system's 41 bus fleet. The district has been replacing its older buses with newer models for the last couple of years, he said. Three new buses are purchased each year, depending on funding, he said.
The new buses, which are expected to be in service next school year, will have air conditioning, cameras and communication radios.
