Meridian schools suspend meal delivery

The Meridian Public School District is suspending meal delivery to students after a shelter-in-place order was declared by the governor.
The district was partnering with the Boys and Girls Club to distribute the meals after all public schools were closed in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Schools will remain closed through April 17.
Gov. Tate Reeves on Tuesday issued a shelter-in-place order for Lauderdale County through April 14. Once that order expires, the meal program could restart, the district said.
Lauderdale County schools will continue its meal distribution program, according to district officials.
The Enterprise School District is suspending meal delivery service after Friday, April 3. The district will continue to provide meal pick-up from 11 a.m. - noon at the high school cafeteria for any student 18 years of age or younger.
Schools in Quitman will continue to serve meals this week, but will only serve lunch from Monday, April 6 through Wednesday, April 8.
