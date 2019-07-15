The Meridian Public School District Board of Trustees approved a $61.4 million budget for the 2019-2020 school year during a regularly scheduled meeting Monday night.
Projected student enrollment for 2019-20 is 5,166, which results in a proposed per pupil expenditure of $12,140.
The new budget includes a yearly step increase and $1,500 for teachers and teacher assistants per state salary scale and step increases for classified staff and a salary scale adjustment for custodial and maintenance staff. The district is also proposing to increase its retirement contribution from 15.75% to 17.40%.
New positions in the budget include an instructional technology specialist and a college career ready counselor. The budget also includes funds for a 1:1 technology initiative and three school buses.
The budget will allocate $950,000 for roof upgrades, paving, tennis and track resurfacing and other improvements.
On the revenue side, local revenue will bring in about $22.8 million, state revenues will be about $25.5 million; federal revenue will account for $12.9 million and 16th section land leases are expected to bring in $218,650.
Federal money includes about $5.6 million for Title I, $1.7 million for special education and $3.9 million for breakfast, lunch and summer meal programs.
On the expenditure side, a total of $66.2 million could be spent, with most of that money (48.58%) going to instruction, which includes salaries and benefits for teachers and classroom supplies.
Other expenditures include support services, such as administrators, guidance counselors, and librarians, which will account for $25.6 million, or 38.59 percent of spending. Non-instructional services, including food service operations and other items, will account for $4,9 million, or 7.50 percent of expenditures.
The next regular MPSD board of trustees meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 19.
