Meridian schools recognized for promoting positive behavior

Setting up students with daily responsibilities and offering interactive activities are two ways Carver Middle School is improving the school's academic environment.
Carver is one of several Meridian Public School District schools that are Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) schools. The system encourages good behavior through incentives and interactive activities. Carver joins Poplar Springs Elementary, Parkview Elementary and Meridian High, which were also recently recognized as Tier 2 PBIS schools.
“We are definitely overwhelmed and it was a lot of work," said Va'Ronica Hill, a behavioral counselor and PBIS coordinator at Carver. "It was a very proud moment for everyone at Carver.”
Since PBIS was introduced in Meridian as a pilot program during the 2013-2014 school year, 13 schools in the district have been recognized by Realizing Excellence for ALL Children in Mississippi (REACH MS) as PBIS model sites.
PBIS is a nationwide program that focuses on school-wide systems of support that include proactive strategies for supporting appropriate behavior in helping to create a positive school environment, according to its website.
Howard Hagwood, PBIS director for the district, said that since the implementation of PBIS, there has been a 50 percent decrease in disciplinary referrals.
Tier 2 focuses on putting students with behavior issues in small groups with other students so they can learn how to behave appropriately.
Over the last two years, Carver has encouraged more student engagement and focused on supporting students who need more attention, Hill said. She said she's seen a difference in how students act when they are given a daily task, such as helping to teach a class or being a classroom greeter.
“Some kids do better because they have something to do,” Hill said.
To make it real, students fill out a job application and are assigned a role based on their interests. The students keep that job for about a month before moving on to a different role. Students will lose the job if they are tardy to school.
“The overall goal is student success," Hill said. "So whatever we can do to make sure our students are learning and growing, that is what our teachers are doing.”
Roderick Granger, who teaches at Carver, said his students enjoy the interactive activities such as scavenger hunts. Granger also rewards them with pizza parties if they show improvements on their work.
"It shows them that when you do good, people will reward you," he said. "It makes them work harder."
Hill said the next step is to implement a plan to increase student attendance. In September, each student will receive a letter a day, with the first class spelling the words "perfect punctuality" earning a pizza party.
“It's all about student success," Hill said. "So whatever it takes to make sure they are in class, learning and growing, that's what we are going to do."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.