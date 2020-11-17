The Meridian Public School District has recently received computer devices to help students during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tim Boutwell, director of technology, told the school board Monday that the district received 2,486 Chromebooks, 931 Apple iPads and 396 teacher laptops.
Boutwell said the purchase was made possible with funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) and the Equity in Distance Learning Act.
The funds also allowed the district to purchase Canvas for middle and high school students to use. Elementary students will still use Google Classroom, Boutwell said.
The district will start delivering the devices in the upcoming days, he said.
After the Thanksgiving holiday, the entire district will move to an online learning model until the new year.
